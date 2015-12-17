Baroness announce European tour

Baroness have confirmed that they will be touring Europe to support their latest record Purple – with six UK dates planned.
The band will play Southampton Engine Rooms on February 24 before wrapping up in Vega Small, Copenhagen, on March 31.
Baroness were en-route from Bristol to play Southampton in August 2012 when their bus crashed, leaving nine people severely injured and three members hospitalised for two weeks.
Vocalist John Baizley says that Purple, the successor to 2012’s Yellow & Green, reflects on the tragic incident.
“The band suffered a gigantic bruise. It was an injury that prevented us from operating in a normal way for quite some time. Hopefully, this record is the springboard that helps us get away from all that.”
Baroness are streaming the record in anticipation of its release tomorrow (December 18). The record can be pre-ordered via iTunes.
Tickets for the Baroness tour go on sale tomorrow at 9am on their website.
Baroness European Tour 2016
Feb 24: Southampton, Engine Rooms
Feb 25: Manchester, O2 The Ritz
Feb 26: Leeds, University Stylus
Feb 28: Glasgow, The Garage
Feb 29: Birmingham, O2 Institute
Mar 01: London Koko
Mar 03: Le Trabendo Paris, France
Mar 04: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia Bilbao, Spain
Mar 05: Teatro Barcelo Madrid, Spain
Mar 06: Paradise Garage Lisbon, Portugal
Mar 08: Razmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain
Mar 09: Le Transbordeur Club Lyon, France
Mar 10: Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy
Mar 11: Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 12: Flex Vienna, Austria
Mar 15: Conne Island Leipzig, Germany
Mar 16: Backstage Werk Munich, Germany
Mar 17: Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic
Mar 18: Proxima Warsaw, Poland
Mar 20: SO36 Berlin, Germany
Mar 21: Stollwerck Cologne, Germany
Mar 22: AB Theatre Brussels, Belgium
Mar 23: Tivoli De Helling Utrecht, Netherlands
Mar 26: Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany
Mar 27: KB Malmo, Sweden
Mar 29: Debaser Medis Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 30: Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Mar 31: Vega Small Copenhagen (Copenhagen), Denmark
Apr 01: Faust Hannover, Germany
Apr 02: Alter Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany
Baroness Purple Tracklist
- Morningstar
- Shock Me
- Try to Disappear
- Kerosene
- Fugue
- Chlorine & Wine
- The Iron Bell
- Desperation Burns
- If I Have to Wake Up (Would You Stop the Rain)
- Crossroads of Infinity