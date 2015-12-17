Baroness announce European tour

Baroness have confirmed that they will be touring Europe to support their latest record Purple – with six UK dates planned.

The band will play Southampton Engine Rooms on February 24 before wrapping up in Vega Small, Copenhagen, on March 31.

Baroness were en-route from Bristol to play Southampton in August 2012 when their bus crashed, leaving nine people severely injured and three members hospitalised for two weeks.

Vocalist John Baizley says that Purple, the successor to 2012’s Yellow & Green, reflects on the tragic incident.

“The band suffered a gigantic bruise. It was an injury that prevented us from operating in a normal way for quite some time. Hopefully, this record is the springboard that helps us get away from all that.”

Baroness are streaming the record in anticipation of its release tomorrow (December 18). The record can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Tickets for the Baroness tour go on sale tomorrow at 9am on their website.

Baroness European Tour 2016

Feb 24: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Feb 25: Manchester, O2 The Ritz

Feb 26: Leeds, University Stylus

Feb 28: Glasgow, The Garage

Feb 29: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mar 01: London Koko

Mar 03: Le Trabendo Paris, France

Mar 04: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia Bilbao, Spain

Mar 05: Teatro Barcelo Madrid, Spain

Mar 06: Paradise Garage Lisbon, Portugal

Mar 08: Razmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain

Mar 09: Le Transbordeur Club Lyon, France

Mar 10: Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy

Mar 11: Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 12: Flex Vienna, Austria

Mar 15: Conne Island Leipzig, Germany

Mar 16: Backstage Werk Munich, Germany

Mar 17: Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic

Mar 18: Proxima Warsaw, Poland

Mar 20: SO36 Berlin, Germany

Mar 21: Stollwerck Cologne, Germany

Mar 22: AB Theatre Brussels, Belgium

Mar 23: Tivoli De Helling Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 26: Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

Mar 27: KB Malmo, Sweden

Mar 29: Debaser Medis Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 30: Rockefeller Oslo, Norway

Mar 31: Vega Small Copenhagen (Copenhagen), Denmark

Apr 01: Faust Hannover, Germany

Apr 02: Alter Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

Baroness Purple Tracklist