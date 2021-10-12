Baron Crâne steam new album Les Beaux Jours ahead of release

French prog rock trio Baron Crâne have streamed their brand new album with Prog and you can listen to the whole of Les Beaux Jours below ahead of the album's release.

The Paris based progressive rockers will release their fourth album, whose title translates as The Good Days, through Mrs. red Sound Records on October 15

"We are really very happy and proud to present our fourth album Les Beaux Jours," guitarist and vocalist Léo Pinon-Chaby tells us. "This release is a big deal to us and we would like to take the time to say a few words.

"Composed largely during the lockdown, Les Beaux Jour is an album marked by our need for vibrations, otherness and freedom. We took advantage of this long suspended period. It's a less urgent and more mature album than the previous ones - we wanted each piece to serve emotion, sensation or spirituality. We keep on exploring other shapes, building bridges between different music genres, deepening our uniqueness and trying to include our refusal to please everybody. The title of the album and the name of the last track "Les Beaux Jours" obviously refer to a world freed from current health or climatic crises, but it also echoes the ideal that we all carry inside and the permanent revolt we need to manage to get closer."

Recorded and mixed by Guillaume Roess at La Capsule, Paris and Le Plan, Ris-Orangis, Les Beaux Jour is available on CD and as a double vinyl LP.

Baron Crâne have previously released a video for the 9-minute extravaganza Larry's Journey.

Pre-order Les Beaux Jour.