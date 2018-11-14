Barbarian Hermit stream new album Solitude And Savagery in full

Manchester sludgelords Barbarian Hermit are premiering their new album Solitude And Savagery exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Due for release on November 16 via APF Records, it's the band's debut LP and the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled EP.

"Barbarian Hermit invite you to enter our Hermitage," says guitarist Adam Robertshaw. "Pour yourself a drink and get comfortable while we subject you to the terrifying, yet exhilarating experience of Solitude and Savagery.

"Forged in the industrial wastelands of Manchester and committed to tape at the legendary Skyhammer studios, this, our debut album, is the eclectic collective effort of five ruggedly handsome riff merchants who love nothing more than making an earth shattering racket."

Solitude And Savagery is available to buy on November 16. Pre-order now.