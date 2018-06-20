Bad Wolves donate $250,000 to family of Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan

In January this year, Bad Wolves released their cover of The Cranberries’ classic track Zombie in honour of Dolores O’Riordan.

O’Riordan was due to lend her vocals to the song she originally recorded with The Cranberries in 1994, but died before she could attend a studio session in London.

Bad Wolves decided to go ahead and release their take on the track and announced that they would donate the profits to O’Riordan’s three children.

And at their show at New York’s Gramercy Theatre last night, Tommy Vext and co invited O’Riordan’s family onstage and presented them with a cheque for $250,000. Watch video footage below.

Upon launching the single, frontman Vext said: “It was the greatest honour to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it. We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children, so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids.”

He added: “It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory.”

Meanwhile, O’Riordan’s life and music will be celebrated in her home county of Limerick, Ireland, on July 5, at an event titled I Heart The Cranberries.

The Limerick Leader report that more than 20 artists will take part at the event during Limerick Pride, with proceeds going towards mental health services and women’s domestic abuse charity Adapt House.