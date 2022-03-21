Bad Nerves drop riotous new single Alright

Ahead of their upcoming UK tour, Essex pop rockers Bad Nerves have released a new single, Alright.

Adrenaline-fuelled and stamped with an irresistible zest for the various "good times" that life has to offer, Alright is a happy-go-lucky two and a half minute rock ditty that arrives just in time to speed us away from the dark and depressing days of winter.

Speaking of the release, frontman Bobby Nerves says, “You gotta have bad times to appreciate the good times. One can’t exist without the other.

"Even the impending apocalypse we’re facing will be one hell of a light show when it all goes up in flames. What a way to go. My hope is that people will hear this song and feel better about themselves, even if it’s just for 2 minutes and 37 seconds.”

Bad Nerves are preparing to set out on the road for an intimate UK run, kicking off in Southampton's Heartbreakers on March 29, before heading off to Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Tickets are available now. Listen to Alright below:

Mar 29: Heartbreakers Southampton

Mar 30: Exchange Bristol

Mar 31: Dead Wax Birmingham

Apr 01: Retro Manchester

Apr 02: Sebright Arms London