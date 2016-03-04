Bad Company and Joe Walsh team up for US tour

Bad Company and Joe Walsh have confirmed their first-ever tour together after weeks of speculation.

Paul Rodgers’ band will hit the road with the Eagles man for 25 shows, starting on May 12 in Texas and ending on July 3 in Tennessee. The outfits will take turns headlining.

Rodgers says: “I’d always hoped we would do something together, and so here we are. It’s taken us this long, so I wouldn’t miss this – unless you want to wait 30 more years for our next tour in 2046.”

Walsh adds: “Paul and I agreed it would be a hell of an evening of music, one that will be memorable for everyone who comes, and us. And that’s important in this day and age.”

Tour support comes from Rodgers’ son Steve.

Bad Company this week announced the release of a double-length live album recorded in 1977 and 1979.

One Hell Of A Night: Bad Company and Joe Walsh tour dates

May 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

May 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 17: Concord Pavilion, CA

May 18: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

May 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion AZ

May 24: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 26: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

May 28: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 29: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jun 26: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 01: Atlanta Chastian Park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 03: Nashville Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre, TN

