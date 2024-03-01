"Capital and its bourgeois foot soldiers hold nothing but contempt for working people": Bad Breeding return in defiant form with Survival, the fierce first single from forthcoming album Contempt

Bad Breeding have shared the first single from their forthcoming fifth album Contempt, set for release on June 14 via One Little Independent Records (UK) and Iron Lung Records (US).

The uncompromising Survival is described "key to the record's themes: that only an organised response from workers can prevent the ecological collapse of the planet."

In reference to the album title, vocalist Christopher Dodd explains, “Capital and its bourgeois foot soldiers hold nothing but contempt for working people and it’s in that contempt we can find solidarity with one another. Whatever story gets sold and packaged, contempt guides every move of the capitalist class. We see it every day - unspeakable destruction from war and government-sponsored genocide, exploitation of workers and the very gutting of the planet we live on. Only when we realise and utilise the utter contempt held for us can we reach a level of class consciousness that will provide an adequate challenge to capital.”

Listen to Survival below:

The follow up to 2022's Human Capital, which was hailed as one of the best punk records of that year by Louder, Contempt was recorded/produced by Ben Greenberg at Chapel Studios in Alford.



Artist and anti-war campaigner Peter Kennard provided the album's cover art alongside a selection of images in the album’s zine and inserts. Described by the late John Pilger as ranking among the most important of the late twentieth and early twenty-first century, Kennard’s art has been hailed for holding a mirror to the wars waged against humanity, and informing the visual culture of conflict and crisis in modern history.

Bad Breeding have also lined up a series of spring gigs, including two shows supporting Botch in the UK.

They will play:



Mar 21: Bristol Marble Factory, UK (supporting Botch)

Mar 23: London Electric Ballroom, UK (supporting Botch)

May 09: Charleroi Le Vecteur, BEL

May 10: Eindhoven Stroomhuis, HOL

May 11: Hamburg Hafengeburtstag, GER

May 12: Copenhagen Ungdomshuset, DEN

May 13: Oslo Vaterland, NOR

May 14: Gothenburg DDRK, SWE

May 15: Stockholm Hus 7, SWE

May 17: Helsinki Sonic Rites Festival, FIN

May 18: Tallinn Close-Up Båten, EST

May 19: Kaunas Lemmy Bar, LIT

May 20: Vilnius XI20, LIT

May 21: Warsaw ADA Puławska, POL

May 22: Berlin Obergeschoss Hell, GER

May 23: Numberg Desi, GER

May 24: The Hague Sniester Festival, HOL

May 25: Hasselt Farrm, BEL