Babymetal to support Metallica in South Korea

Babymetal have been confirmed as Metallica’s support in Seoul, South Korea, early next year.

Both bands will play the city’s Gocheok Sky Dome on January 11. The stadium in home to Seoul’s baseball team, the Nexen Heroes.

The Japanese trio are currently on the road across the UK with Red Hot Chili Peppers and will also support Guns N’ Roses in their homeland in March.

Su-Metal says: “We’ve looked up to Metallica for so long and to be able to join them on their tour is a dream come true.

“It will be our first performance for 2017 so we are really looking forward to receiving a lot of good energy from them to kick off the new year.”

Yuimetal adds: “I am just so thrilled at the amazing recent news of being able to join such big bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses – and now Metallica. I just can’t keep up!

“Metallica is such an important part of what Babymetal does. I feel that we were able to make it this far all thanks to Metallica. It’s still so unbelievable to be able to play with them and I’m incredibly happy. Very excited for 2017!”

Babymetal are about to launch Live At Wembley. It’s out on December 30 and was recorded at the London venue earlier this year.

They released their second album Metal Resistance in March.

The Metallica and Babymetal tour poster

The Live At Wembley cover

Babymetal Live At Wembley tracklist

Babymetal Death Awadama Fever Yava! GJ! Doki Doki Morning Meta Taro Amore Megitsune Karate Ijime Gimme Chocolate!! The One Road Of Resistance

