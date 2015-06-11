B.B King left second will say daughters

Four of B.B. King’s daughters have claimed the blues icon left a second will as they continue a legal bid to wrest control of his estate from his manager.

Patty King, Karen Williams, Rita Washington and Barbara Winfree have filed court papers in Las Vegas saying LaVerne Toney and her aide Myron Johnson are unfit to act as executors.

They previously accused Toney and Johnson of poisoning King ahead of his death last month, but have not repeated the allegations.

The latest filing alleges that Toney moved more than $1m from King’s bank accounts, restricted his medical care and changed the locks at his home meaning he passed away “alone, without any friends or family by his side.”

Toney’s lawyer Brent Bryson has dismissed the claims as “completely ludicrous” and “unsubstantiated” while Johnson says: “They’ve been making allegations for ever – this is just the next step.”

King’s body was subjected to toxicology tests before his burial last week. The Clark County coroner later reported that there were no immediate suggestions of foul play, although details cannot be confirmed until results are returned in the coming weeks.

Police said they were taking the accusation of poisoning seriously, but that the investigation was on hold until test results were known.