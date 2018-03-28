Awooga to support Amplifier across Europe

Awooga - Conduit 1. Temporal

2. Tabula Rasa

3. Waterhole

4. Blue Rose

5. Bandit

6. Witness

7. Otherside

Sheffield space-doom outfit Awooga will support Amplifier on their upcoming European tour.

The trio joined Sel Balamir and co on their recent run of shows across the UK, and they’ll now open for them again throughout May.

Awooga will play in support of their debut album Conduit, which will launch on April 20 via Rockosmos. It’s now available for pre-order.

The themes on the record are said to centre around change and progression, with vocalist and bassist Tam Ali saying: “In the exchange between the brain and the mind is the liminal place.

“This is where we reside. Brutality and tranquillity all pass through the Conduit. The process of writing this album was extremely visceral, and direct flow of energy channelled out of the world and into a studio in the Galician mountains.”

Find a full list of tour dates below, along with a video for Awooga’s scorching new single Temporal.

Amplifier and Awooga 2018 European tour dates

May 04: Helmond The Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

May 06: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

May 07: Berlin Musik Und Frieden, Germany

May 08: Osnabruck Kleine Freiheit, Germany

May 10: Aschaffenburg ColosSaal, Germany

May 11: Luzern Konzerthaus Schüür, Switzerland

May 13: Munich Orangehouse, Germany

May 14: Stuttgart Kellar Klub, Germany

May 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

May 16: Hamburg Knust, Germany

May 17: Boerderij Zoetermeer, Netherlands

May 27: Bristol Exchange, UK