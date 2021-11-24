Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker performing pop-punk banger Bite Me will have you feeling like it's 2002 all over again

Avril Lavigne debuted her new single Bite Me to US audiences last night (November 23) via an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. The Canadian rocker was joined by collaborator and label boss Travis Barker on drum duties.

The performance served as a nostalgic ode to early 2000s pop-punk, complete with a graffitied stage and angsty vocals, filmed through a fish-eye lens.

Bite Me marks Lavigne's first outing on Barker's label DTA Records. It was produced by the Blink 182 drummer alongside John Feldmann and Mod Sun.

According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Speaking of working with Barker on the new single and signing to his label, she says, “The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today.

"We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”

Of Avril's signing to DTA Records, Barker comments: “Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence.

“We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop.”

In September Lavigne announced that she will be hitting the road across the UK and Europe in 2022. The tour kicks off on February 26 in Amsterdam and comes to an end on March 31 in Brussels.

Watch the performance below: