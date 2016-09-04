Avenged Sevenfold strive for lifelong fans

Zacky Vengeance says they strive to make fans that will last \"a lifetime\"

Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance says they strive to make fans that will last them “a lifetime.”

The guitarist says he’s keeping tour plans firmly under wraps after bandmate M Shadows hinted at a revamped stage production and setlist on their forthcoming dates – but he reveals they’ve invested a lot of time and money into producing unforgettable shows.

Vengeance tells KRXQ’s Pat Martin: “We’re always talking and plotting and discussing what we can do to give our fans the best possible experience. We want everyone going home having had an amazing time, with a memory that will last a lifetime.

“I would say over the course of our last couple of touring cycles, certainly well into the millions of dollars have went up in flames just to give our fans a show they’ll never forget.”

He adds: “I certainly can’t give away all of our tricks, but we spent a lot of time working on making sure that every single person there walks away feeling like they got their money’s worth, and then some – because we’re in the business of making fans that will last with us a lifetime.

“In order to do that, you’ve gotta give them something special. All my favourite bands that I have liked for my entire life are able to do that.”

Vengeance recalls watching Metallica’s landmark performance at the new US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last month – and says he hopes Avenged Sevenfold have a similar lasting success.

He adds: “It was magical. They’re always getting better. As they’ve gotten older, they have become a total monster – it’s unbelievable. And I hope that we can do the same sort of thing for our fans.”

Avenged Sevenfold kick off their tour with Volbeat and Avatar next week, before hitting the UK and Europe next year. They also recently announced an extra London date on January 22 due to high demand.

Earlier this week, Shadows admitted the release of their highly anticipated This Is Bat Country DVD is out of their hands amid legal wranglings with their label Warner Bros.

