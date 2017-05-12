Avenged Sevenfold pull out of tonight’s Metallica show

Avenged Sevenfold have been forced to pull out of tonight’s support slot with Metallica in Philadelphia after guitarist Synyster Gates’ wife Michelle went into early labour with their first child.

He’s flown home to be with her, meaning the band will miss the show at the city’s Lincoln Financial Field. However, they’ll return to action with Metallica on Sunday (May 14) at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Avenged Sevenfold say in a statement: “Sending love to our brother Synyster Gates, who flew home to be with his wife Michelle, who unexpectedly went into early labour with the birth of their first child.

“Unfortunately, this also means we won’t be able to play tonight’s gig with Metallica. We’ll miss seeing you all but know you’re in for an incredible show with the mighty Metallica and Volbeat.

“Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the A7X family and thanks so much for your support and understanding. We’ll see you all Sunday in New Jersey.”

Last month, Avenged Sevenfold premiered a new video for their track God Damn, which appeared on the US outfit’s seventh album The Stage, which was sneak-released on October 28 last year.

