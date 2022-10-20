Avenged Sevenfold Deathbat added as character in Iron Maiden mobile game

Avenged Sevenfold's Deathbat mascot features as a new character in Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

Three Deathbats chosen by the Avenged Sevenfold Deathbats fanclub appear in Maiden's game, which can be downloaded here. In the game, players can battle as Iron Maiden mascot Eddie in his many forms across worlds inspired by the band's imagery and music.

The collaboration comes after a Deathbats Club competition which saw three fans have their bats chosen to appear in the game.

A7X frontman M.Shadows says: “It’s important to us to continue to bring exclusive unique opportunities to our Deathbats Club members, so when Iron Maiden and Navigator Games reached out, we were stoked to work with them on a unique concept for Legacy of the Beast. What a cool experience.”

The Deathbats appear in a level of the game inspired by the TV show Carnivàle. The game's official website describes the characters as bringing "a world of misery to all those who stand in their way. They become stronger when an enemy bleeds, enhancing their attacks and unlocking new effects."

Maiden previously collaborated with Five Finger Death Punch, Within Temptation, Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil and others for the game.

Legacy of the Beast is created by Navigator Games. CEO Will Moore says: “This year we have had an incredible calibre of in-game collaborations and we wanted to create something really special for Halloween. So we invited M.Shadows to develop the concept with us, and the result was ‘The Nightmare Carnival’. This collab delivers a whole new level of innovation as Eddie battles with three enemies inspired by Avenged Sevenfold’s Deathbats.”

A video explaining the Deathbat characters and their role in the game can be viewed below.