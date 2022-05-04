AVAWAVES stream emotive new single The Wave

Art rock duo AVAWAVES, who feature former Jethro Tull and Roxy Music violinist Anna Phoebe and composer Aisling Brouwer, have streamed their new single, The Wave, which you can listen to below.

The song is taken from a brand new soundtrack the duo have composed for Savage Waters, a feature documentary about a mission to find and surf a spectacular big wave in the Atlantic Ocean., which will be released through One Little Independent Records later this year. You can also watch a trailer for the film below.

"This is our first feature film we've scored together as AVAWAVES and we are so excited to release it," the pair say. "This is a truly cinematic documentary centred around the sea, so there was a natural affinity between our music and the film. We felt immediately connected to the narrative and intention behind this film – the story of obsession with the sea, these epic journeys, and experiences.

"Also, the stories of individual resilience and the importance of family and community. It is truly a special film with unexpected twists and turns, and we hope the music reflects its depth. From soaring strings and deep bass and synths to atmospheric soundscapes. This first single The Wave is a cue which celebrates and accompanies beautiful and powerful shots of the waves."

Savage Waters is narrated by the actor Charles Dance follows the remarkable protagonists, for whom living life to the full often means putting themselves in harm’s way.

“While researching potential composers for Savage Waters I came across Ash and the first track hit me so hard, I then discovered AVAWAVES and I was blown away by the unique blend of power, beauty, and fragility of what I was hearing," says Savage Waters director Mikey Corker. "I knew straight away that I wanted AVAWAVES to produce our score. I loved collaborating with Anna and Ash. Their creative energy and passion for their craft is infectious and inspiring. They were also willing to fight for their creative choices, which I really respected and appreciated. I felt their total commitment to our goal of making the best film within our available parameters.

"What I love about the score is it has a huge emotional range, but still feels cohesive. I think if you take Ash’s gritty electronic style on one side of the spectrum and blend it with Anna’s powerful contemporary strings on the other, we have this incredible tonal palette to draw from and which we needed for the ups and downs of the emotional journey. I also love how the variation of the score helps define the simultaneous unfolding storylines."