Avatar return with Feathers & Flesh

Swedish outfit Avatar have announced their sixth studio album will be titled Feathers & Flesh.

They’ve been working with producer Sylvia Massy on the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse – and the results will be released on May 13 via Another Century.

Massy says: “Avatar is an amazing band. The singer Johannes Eckerstrom has the wild energy and charisma I love, and the players are relentless.

“The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.”

Feathers & Flesh is available for pre-order.

Avatar will support the release with a run of live shows over the coming months, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist

Regret House of Eternal Hunt The Eagle has Landed New Land Tooth, Beak & Claw For The Swarm Fiddler’s Farewell One More Hill Black Waters Night Never Ending Pray The Sun Away When The Snow Lies Red Raven Wine Sky Burial

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 10: Donington Download festival, UK

Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway