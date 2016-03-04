Trending

Avatar return with Feathers & Flesh

Swedish outfit Avatar will release 6th album Feathers & Flesh in May

Swedish outfit Avatar have announced their sixth studio album will be titled Feathers & Flesh.

They’ve been working with producer Sylvia Massy on the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse – and the results will be released on May 13 via Another Century.

Massy says: “Avatar is an amazing band. The singer Johannes Eckerstrom has the wild energy and charisma I love, and the players are relentless.

“The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.”

Feathers & Flesh is available for pre-order.

Avatar will support the release with a run of live shows over the coming months, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist

  1. Regret
  2. House of Eternal Hunt
  3. The Eagle has Landed
  4. New Land
  5. Tooth, Beak & Claw
  6. For The Swarm
  7. Fiddler’s Farewell
  8. One More Hill
  9. Black Waters
  10. Night Never Ending
  11. Pray The Sun Away
  12. When The Snow Lies Red
  13. Raven Wine
  14. Sky Burial

Avatar 2016 tour dates

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL
May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK
May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX
Jun 10: Donington Download festival, UK
Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway