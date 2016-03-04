Avatar return with Feathers & Flesh

Swedish outfit Avatar have announced their sixth studio album will be titled Feathers & Flesh.
They’ve been working with producer Sylvia Massy on the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse – and the results will be released on May 13 via Another Century.
Massy says: “Avatar is an amazing band. The singer Johannes Eckerstrom has the wild energy and charisma I love, and the players are relentless.
“The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.”
Feathers & Flesh is available for pre-order.
Avatar will support the release with a run of live shows over the coming months, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.
Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist
- Regret
- House of Eternal Hunt
- The Eagle has Landed
- New Land
- Tooth, Beak & Claw
- For The Swarm
- Fiddler’s Farewell
- One More Hill
- Black Waters
- Night Never Ending
- Pray The Sun Away
- When The Snow Lies Red
- Raven Wine
- Sky Burial
Avatar 2016 tour dates
Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL
May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK
May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX
Jun 10: Donington Download festival, UK
Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway