Avatar announce 2019 UK and European tour

Avatar have announced an UK and European tour for the start of 2019.

As part of their Avatar Country world tour, the band will embark on a two-month trek across the continent – starting in Glasgow and finishing in Voxhall.

In a statement from the band (via their Royal Mouth of the Horse Spreading Gossip spokesperson), they say that "album cycles come and go" but "Avatar Country is endless."

"Even though legends never die, sagas sometimes must end. We are not there quite yet, but we’re closer than ever. As dark forces slowly cloud our minds, we urge you to join us in the celebration of Avatar Country before the door closes to the kingdom and we wander on to new unexplored territories. Join us and let’s make this one for the ages!”

Tickets go on sale Friday October 5.

Avatar are currently on tour in the United States with Trivium and Light The Torch.

Avatar 2019 tour dates

16 Jan: Glasgow, Garage, UK

17 Jan: Birmingham, O2 Institute, UK

18 Jan: Manchester (UK) O2 Ritz, UK

19 Jan: Bristol, Anson Rooms, UK

20 Jan: London, Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

22 Jan: Antwerp, Trix, BE

23 Jan: Clermont-Ferrand, La Cooperative de Mai, FR

25 Jan: Nantes, Le Stereolux, FR

26 Jan: Bochum, Matrix, DE

27 Jan: Strasbourg, La Laiterie, FR

29 Jan: Zurich, Dynamo Saal, CH

31 Jan: Vienna, Szene, AT

01 Feb: Zlin, Hala Euronics, CZ

02 Feb: Warsaw, Open Stage at Stodola, PL

03 Feb: Graz, Explosiv, AT

04 Feb: Budapest, A38, HU

05 Feb: Munich, Backstage Werk, DE

07 Feb: Grenoble, La Belle Electrique, FR

08 Feb: Nancy, L'Autre Canal, FR

09 Feb" Frankfurt, Batschkapp, DE

11 Feb: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann, DE

12 Feb: Amsterdam, Melkweg, NL

22 Feb: Saint Petersburg, Club Zal, RU

23 Feb: Moscow, Zil Arena, RU

25 Feb: Helsinki, Nosturi, FI

26 Feb: Tampere, Klubi, FI

28 Feb: Norrköping, Arbis, SE

01 Mar: Malmö, KB, SE

02 Mar: Karlstad, Nöjesfabriken, SE

03 Mar: Oslo, John Dee, NO

04 Mar: Arhus, Voxhall, DK