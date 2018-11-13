Australia's Progfest unveils epic full line-up for 2019

Progfest, Australia's travelling prog festival, has announced its full line-up for 2019, which will feature a massive 40 bands over all, with extra side shows added in Perth and Adelaide for headline acts Monuments and The Ocean.

Joining the headliners, and previously announced Skyharbor are homegrown Australian and New Zealand progressive acts Circles, Chaos Divine, City Of Souls, Toehider, Ivanyi, Glass Ocean and Opus Of A Machine.

Also added, for each individual city are the following local acts:

Melbourne The Croxton - January 26

Bear The Mammoth, Transience, Mushroom Giant, Figures, Khan, Ebonivory, The Valley Ends, Red Lotus, M0DAL1TY, Neo Relic

Sydney The Factory Theatre - 27

Lo!, Hemina, Red Bee, Anubis, SEIMS, SNVFF, Hashshashin, Sevsons, Shanghai, Numidia

Brisbane The Valley Drive In/The Brightside - 28

Aerials, Kodiak Empire, Hazards Of Swimming Naked, Magenta Voyeur, Flynn Effect, Mass Sky Raid, Sum Of Us, The Stranger, Therein, Seraphic

Aside from this, Monuments will play the following sideshows:

New Zealand Wellington Valhalla - January 23

New Zealand Auckland Galatos - 24

Australia Adelaide Jive - 29

Australia Perth Badlands - 30

And The Ocean will play:

Australia Perth Badlands - January 24

Australia Adelaide Jive - 25

New Zealand Wellington Valhalla - 31

New Zealand Christchurch Club Tavern - February 1

New Zealand Auckland Galatos - 2

Tickets for all shows and further info is available here.

