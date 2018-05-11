Aussie Proggers Anubis To Support Son Of Man At London Show

Australian prog rock band Anubis will again venture to these shores to support Son Of Man at their forthcoming show at London's Boston Music Room on July 13.

The Sydney proggers were last seen over here playing a double-header with UK prog metallers HeKz back in 2015, and will also be appearing at this year's Night Of The Prog festival in Loreley, Germany. They will release their new album, Different Stories, on May 13.

Also on the four band bill are Bad Elephant signings Boss Hogg and The Gift.

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available here.