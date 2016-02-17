August Burns Red stuck in lift on way to Grammys

August Burns Red had to be rescued by fire services after they were stuck in an elevator on the way to the Grammy Awards on Monday night.

The LA Fire Department were called out to free the band and their entourage after the lift malfunctioned hours before the show. And bassist Dustin Davidson reveals they were then given a ride to the ceremony in a fire truck.

He said: “Thank you to the LA Fire Department for getting us out so quickly. Another shout out for giving us a ride on their truck to the red carpet.

“While we didn’t win the Grammy, I am still honoured to be nominated. Like Schwarzenegger in Terminator, we’ll be back.”

The metalcore outfit were nominated alongside Ghost, Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Sevendust in the Best Metal Performance category. Ghost took home the trophy for their track Cirice.

August Burns Red will co-headline a 38-date US tour with Between The Buried And Me in March and April.

BTBAM AND AUGUST BURNS RED NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2016

Mar 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Mar 05: Richmond The National, VA

Mar 07: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Mar 08: Tampa Jannus Landing, FL

Mar 09: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 10: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Mar 11: Memphis Minglewood Theater, TA

Mar 12: St Louis Pageant, MO

Mar 14: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 15: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Mar 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 17: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Mar 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Mar 19: San Bernardino Self Help Festival, CA

Mar 21: San Francisco Regency, CA

Mar 22: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Mar 23: Portland Roseland, OR

Mar 24: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Mar 25: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 26: Vancouver Vogue, BC

Mar 28: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Mar 29: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Mar 30: Saskatoon O’Brians Event Centre, SK

Apr 01: Winnipeg Garrick, MB

Apr 02: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Apr 03: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 05: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 06: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 07: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

Apr 08: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Apr 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 10: Guelph Concert Theatre, ON

Apr 12: Quebec Imperial, QC

Apr 13: Portland State Theatre, ME

Apr 14: Providence Lupos, RI

Apr 15: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Apr 16: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Apr 17: New York Webster Hall, NY