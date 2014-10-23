Attila Nate quits to steer clear of drugs

Attila's Nate Salemeh has quit the band in order to live a "clean healthy life."

The guitarist says in a statement on Facebook that he needed to distance himself from drugs and alcohol and that leaving the metalcore group was a necessary step.

Salemeh says: “I have no bad blood against the guys at all. It was apparent to the people who are close to me – including the guys in the band – that I wasn’t happy. I couldn’t keep lying to myself.

“It just took some recent events for me to realise it. I had recently decided to make a lifestyle change to clean myself of all drugs and alcohol and it is obvious that this was not the environment that I needed to be in to ensure that I live a clean, healthy and happy life.”

He thanks the fans for their support and wished his former bandmates all the best for the future.

He adds that he is not quitting music altogether, saying: “This past year I have found a new passion for recording so I will be perusing this strongly.”

The band have not confirmed whether a replacement will be brought in. Attila release their sixth album Guilty Pleasure on November 24.