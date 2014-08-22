At The Gates unveil album artwork

Swedish metal band At The Gates have revealed the cover artwork for their forthcoming album – and they say it captures the feel of the record perfectly.

The artwork for At War With Reality, the band’s fifth album, was designed by Costin Chioreanu, who has worked with bands including Arch Enemy, Morgoth and Darkthrone. And guitarist Anders Bjorler says Chioreanu was a natural fit.

He says: “I got in touch with Costin a few years back and I was immediately impressed with his dark and original style. He collaborated on some t-shirt designs for At The Gates as well as designing the album artwork for my instrumental project.

“The concept of the album is based on the literary genre called magic realism. The main style within this genre is the notion that reality is ever-changing and needs to be constantly rediscovered and reconquered.

“We realised early on that his style would accompany the music and concept perfectly.”

Chioreanu reveals working with the band was an “honour” as they are one of his all-time favourite bands.

He says: “I have been waiting for this album for almost 20 years and it’s the biggest honour for me to illustrate it. At War With Reality is by far the most complex visual story I have ever created.

“From the moment the band presented the concept, I found it stunning and super-challenging. At The Gates, one of my all-time favourite bands, offered me the chance to explore a new dimension.”

The band are on tour this winter with Triptykon and Morbus Chron and will play five UK dates in December.

At War With Reality launches on October 27 via Century Media.

Tour dates

Dec 04: London Forum

Dec 05: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 06: Glasgow Garage

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy

Dec 08: Cardiff Solus