At The Gates release The Night Eternal promo

At The Gates have released a video for their track The Night Eternal.

It features on the Swedish outfit’s concept album At War With Reality, which was released in 2014.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg said of their fifth record: “The start of the writing process was a little bit scary when we tried out the direction, but as soon as things started to come together I wanted this to be the ultimate At The Gates record and it proved to be just that.”

The band headlined this month’s Damnation Festival in the UK and are currently on the road across Europe.