Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce launches Daddy Diaries series

Ben Bruce has launched a web series chronicling his experiences as a new dad.

The Asking Alexandria guitarist stars in The Daddy Diaries – which is hosted on his Ben Bruce Media YouTube channel. The first five episodes are available to view now.

The show is described as “a collection of short videos that give viewers an inside look at how Ben is learning to juggle his busy professional schedule with being a new parent.”

Bruce recently told Metal Hammer that the birth of his daughter Fae was the highlight of 2016 – a year which saw Asking Alexandria release their first album with new singer Denis Stoff, only to later part ways with Stoff and bring back original frontman Danny Worsnop. Bruce also starred in Hollywood film American Satan.

Bruce said: ”I was always told, ‘You can’t explain the feeling you get when you hold your kid… blah, blah, blah…’ I thought, ‘OK, well, I already know I’m going to love my child. No surprise there.’

“But I really was shocked when I realised that I hadn’t known what true love was until I held my daughter for the first time. I thought, ‘Oh, fuck… this is what everyone’s been talking about.’

“That’s what’s surprised me the most. It’s definitely been the biggest, craziest thing that’s happened to me this year. The movie was amazing, the band going back to the original lineup was amazing, but none of it compares to having a child.”

Asking Alexandria are on the road in the US and also have European dates scheduled for 2017.

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Feb 28: Antwerp Muziekcentrum Trix, Belgium

Mar 01: Lyon Salle de Kao, France

Mar 02: Marseille Jas Rod, France

Mar 03: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Mar 04: Lisbon Ao Vivo, Portugal

Mar 06: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 10: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Solvenia

Mar 11: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Mar 12: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Mar 13: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Mar 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 15: Linz Posthof, Austria

Mar 17: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 18: Stockholm Munchen Bryggeriet, Sweden

Mar 20: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Mar 21: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Mar 23: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Mar 24: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 26: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 28: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Nassfeld TBC, Austria

Mar 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Apr 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Apr 05: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Apr 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Apr 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 11: Cardiff Solus, UK

Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France

Apr 14: Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 15: Friedrichshafen Neue Messe Halle, Germany

Apr 17: St Petersburg Cosmonaut Club, Russia

Apr 19: Ekaterinburg Tele-club, Russia