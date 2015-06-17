Asking Alexandria Stoff guests with Conquer Divide

New Asking Alexandria frontman Denis Stoff makes a guest appearance on the debut album by Conquer Divide.

He delivers lead vocals on the all-female outfit’s track Sink Your Teeth Into This, which appears on their self-titled record, out on July 24.

It was produced by AA producer Joey Sturgis, who says: “I knew I had to be involved in some way, because I really like to work with passionate musicians who really care about what they’re doing.”

Conquer Divide cite Parkway Drive and August Burns Red among their influences. Guitarist Kristen reports: “We’ve had a lot of pent-up anger to get out on this record. But we did our best to move past those issues and turn them into something for the greater good.”

Stoff – full name Shaforostov – was revealed as AA frontman in May, following the departure of Danny Worsnop to concentrate on We Are Harlot.

The band have announced details of their first European tour with their new frontman. They’ll co-headline the UK Vans Warped Tour at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 18 with Black Veil Brides. That’ll be followed by five shows with Memphis May Fire, August Burns Red and In Hearts Wake:

Conquer Divide tracklist

Sink Your Teeth Into This 2. Self Destruct 3. Eyes Wide Shut 4. Nightmares 5. Lost 6. What’s Left Inside 7. At War 8. Despicable You 9. Heavy Lies The Crown 10. Broken

Oct 01: Antwerp, Belgium

Oct 02: Paris, France

Oct 03: Bordeaux, France

Oct 05: Madrid, Spain

Oct 06: Barcelona, Spain

Oct 08: Lucerne, Switzerland

Oct 09: Solothurn, Switzerland

Oct 10: Milan, Italy

Oct 11: Linz, Austria

Oct 12: Krakow, Poland

Oct 13: Warsaw, Poland

Oct 14: Berlin, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg, Germany

Oct 17: Oberhausen, Germany

Oct 18: Vans Warped Tour UK, London, UK

Oct 20: Leicester O2 Academy

Oct 21: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 22: Lincoln Engine Shed

Oct 23: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 24: Dundee Fat Sam’s

Oct 25: Aberdeen Garage

Oct 27: Sheffield O2 Academy

Oct 28: Manchester Ritz

Jun 19: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Jun 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Ventura County Fairgrounds, CA

Jun 23: Mesa Qual Run park, AZ

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amptiheater, NM

Jun 25: Oklahoma City Remington Park, OK

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Ampitheatre, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Tailgaters Festival Grounds FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilon, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Jones Beach Ampitheatre, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Darien Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Ampitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Ampitheater, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Ampitheater, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Ampitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Ampitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Ampitheater, WA

Vans Warped UK lineup

Asking Alexandria

Black Veil Brides

Reel Big Fish

Memphis May Fire

August Burns Red

Young Guns

Anti-Flag

Attila

The Rock Summer

Metro Station

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Ghost Town

The Word Alive

Rob Lynch

Fearless Vampire Killers

Blitz Kids

Forever Came Calling

Trophy Eyes

Roam

The One Hundred

In Hearts Wake

John Coffey

Creeper

Allusondrugs

Boy Jumps Ship

Twin Wild

Tigress