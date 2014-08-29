Asking Alexandria reveal Moving On clip

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their single Moving On.

The clip features footage from the band’s appearances on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival tour.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “For the first time in our careers, we are showcasing ourselves in the most sincere light possible. No drugs, no partying, no script and no bullshit. It’s just the five of us completely vulnerable.

“No matter what the circumstance, being away from those you love and care about is very difficult and drags you down. Luckily for us, we have incredible fans that love and support us and help us through our toughest times.”

Moving On is taken from the Yorkshire band’s third album From Death To Destiny.