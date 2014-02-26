Asking Alexandria Release Nine Inch Nails Cover

Asking Alexandria‘s cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Closer has been put online.

The track is taken from upcoming metal/punk covers album, Punk Goes 90s Vol 2, out April 1 via Fearless and also featuring the likes of Motionless In White, Memphis May Fire and Falling In Reverse covering a variety of 90s rock and pop bangers.

Check it out below. We imagine this one might upset a few keyboard warriors…

Asking Alexandria - Closer