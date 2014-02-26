Trending

Asking Alexandria Release Nine Inch Nails Cover

By Metal Hammer  

Asking Alexandria's cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Closer has been put online

Asking Alexandria‘s cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Closer has been put online.

The track is taken from upcoming metal/punk covers album, Punk Goes 90s Vol 2, out April 1 via Fearless and also featuring the likes of Motionless In White, Memphis May Fire and Falling In Reverse covering a variety of 90s rock and pop bangers.

Check it out below. We imagine this one might upset a few keyboard warriors…

  1. Get Scared – “My Own Worst Enemy” originally performed by Lit

  2. Memphis May Fire – “Interstate Love Song” originally performed by Stone Temple Pilots

  3. Asking Alexandria – “Closer” originally performed by Nine Inch Nails

  4. The Color Morale – “Everlong” originally performed by Foo Fighters

  5. Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – “All Star” originally performed by Smash Mouth

  6. Mayday Parade – “Comedown” originally performed by Bush

  7. Motionless In White – “Du Hast” originally performed by Rammstein

  8. Yellowcard – “Today” originally performed by The Smashing Pumpkins

  9. Hands Like Houses – “Torn” originally performed by Natalie Imbruglia

  10. The Ghost Inside – “Southtown” originally performed by P.O.D

  11. Falling In Reverse – “Gangsta’s Paradise” originally performed by Coolio

  12. Ice Nine Kills – “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” originally performed by Green Day