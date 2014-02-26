Asking Alexandria Release Nine Inch Nails Cover

Asking Alexandria‘s cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Closer has been put online.
The track is taken from upcoming metal/punk covers album, Punk Goes 90s Vol 2, out April 1 via Fearless and also featuring the likes of Motionless In White, Memphis May Fire and Falling In Reverse covering a variety of 90s rock and pop bangers.
Check it out below. We imagine this one might upset a few keyboard warriors…
Get Scared – “My Own Worst Enemy” originally performed by Lit
Memphis May Fire – “Interstate Love Song” originally performed by Stone Temple Pilots
Asking Alexandria – “Closer” originally performed by Nine Inch Nails
The Color Morale – “Everlong” originally performed by Foo Fighters
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – “All Star” originally performed by Smash Mouth
Mayday Parade – “Comedown” originally performed by Bush
Motionless In White – “Du Hast” originally performed by Rammstein
Yellowcard – “Today” originally performed by The Smashing Pumpkins
Hands Like Houses – “Torn” originally performed by Natalie Imbruglia
The Ghost Inside – “Southtown” originally performed by P.O.D
Falling In Reverse – “Gangsta’s Paradise” originally performed by Coolio
Ice Nine Kills – “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” originally performed by Green Day