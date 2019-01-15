Asking Alexandria ex Denis Stoff launches new band Drag Me Out

Former Asking Alexandria vocalist Denis Stoff has unveiled his new band Drag Me Out by releasing a video for their debut single I’m Sorry.

The track has been released through Sumerian Records, but there’s no word yet when an album from the band will appear.

Stoff says: “I just want to say thank you so much to my fans for staying with me through some of the toughest times of my life.

“Wherever I go you would follow me until the end and that’s what I cherish the most. You understand me and where I’m coming from when the change is coming and it lets me stay comfortable with myself and my music.

“With that being said, I would love to present the new chapter of my life and my career – Drag Me Out. Please, enjoy the new sound. It’s made for you.

Check out the video below.

Stoff joined Asking Alexandria in May 2015, replacing Danny Worsnop and went on to appear on their 2016 album The Black.

But in October 2016, it was revealed that Worsnop was back in the lineup, with guitarist Ben Bruce reporting that Stoff broke off contact with them following a run of tour dates that year.