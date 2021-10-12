Asia announce 10-disc live bootleg box set

Prog supergroup Asia have announced they will release a new live box set in November.

The 10CD boxset The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 will be released through BMG Records on November 26. The new set features five shows from throughout the career of the original line-up. They stretch back to Buffalo, May 1982 on the tour for the band's self-titled debut album, and from Worcester, August 1983 from the tour for the band's second album Alpha, all the way through to a 2010 live show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

“This historical collection represents some of our finest and most defining live moments,” says keyboard player Geoff Downes. “From the very first Asia tour in 1982 and the Alpha tour the following year through three of our many ‘Reunion’ shows. It was such a privilege to take Asia’s music to these different continents and feel the warmth and support from fans all over the world. We hope this brings back great memories and inspires others to appreciate the music of Asia”.

The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 is presented together in a superb collector’s edition boxset with original artwork by Roger Dean, who created the majority of Asia’s album artwork, and includes 12-page booklet with rare band photos and liner notes from Asia expert Dave Gallant.

Pre-order The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1.