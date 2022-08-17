Ashley Hutchings to release his 100th album

Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band founder Ashley Hutchings has announced that he will release his 100th album, Ashley Hutchings Presents More Songs From The Shows, through Talking Elephant Records on August 19.

The album collates material from four musical and spoken word projects that span the past six years and a variety of themes and each has seen a strong cast of performers.

From Psychedelia to Sonnets explores through song and spoken word how Hutching's career moved from the heady days of the Summer of Love through influences drawn from literature, theatre, classical music and dance.

The Beginnings of Fairport Convention is recalled through Ashley’s personal memories and stories of those heady years.

More songs and readings are included from Paradise and Thorns, Hutchiing's personal favourite piece of work. This project expands his 1987 album By Gloucester Docks I Sat Down And Wept his own personal love story.

The final three tracks from this show are previously unreleased versions featuring Becky Mills and Blair Dunlop. Dylancentric is the official bootleg of a live concert performed at the fiftieth celebration event of the 1969 Isle of Wight festival that Bob Dylan headlined. The band Hutchings put together reprise some of Dylan’s most memorable songs Hutching's own tribute to the songwriter he has greatly admired, and who, in 2015, said of him "Ashley Hutchings is the single most important figure in English folk-rock".

