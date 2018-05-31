Ash and The Undertones team up for Teenage Kicks

Ash performed at the recent BBC Music event The Biggest Weekend in Belfast in support of their new album Islands.

The follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo! launched earlier this month and included guest appearances from Damian O’Neill and Michael Bradley from The Undertones, who played on the album’s lead track Buzzkill.

And during their weekend set, the pair joined Ash onstage to play their classic 1978 track Teenage Kicks to a delighted crowd.

Watch a video of the performance below.

Speaking about the collaboration on Buzzkill, Ash vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler said: “Having seen The Undertones playing a couple of times recently, I was guiltily thinking how much the backing vocals I’d written for Buzzkill were mimicking their style.

“So I thought it would only be right to ask Damien and Mickey to sing on it and we were honoured when that they said yes, despite all the filthy cussing.

“It’s a fun song and will hopefully ignite a few mosh-pits for us this year.”

Ash will return to the road in August and have dates scheduled in Ireland, the UK and North America. Find a full list of dates below.

Ash - Islands

The follow-up to 2015's Kablammo! features the singles Annabel and Buzzkill, with the later featuring a guest appearance from Damian O’Neill and Michael Bradley from The Undertones.View Deal

Ash 2018 tour dates

Aug 11: Listowel Town Square, Ireland

Aug 13: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Aug 14: Bedford Esquires, UK

Aug 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum, UK

Sep 15: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Sep 17: Toronto The Velvet Underground, ON

Sep 19: Chicago Schubas Tavern, IL

Sep 21: Los Angeles The Echo, CA

Sep 22: San Francisco Swedish American Hall, CA

Oct 16: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 19: Bristol SWX, UK

Oct 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 21: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 24: London 2 Forum Kentish Town, UK