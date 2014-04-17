As I Lay Dying men go to war

As I Lay Dying men Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso, Nick Hipa and Josh Gilbert have confirmed their new band is called Wovenwar.

Hear a clip from their debut track All Rise, set for release on April 21, featuring vocalist Shane Blay of Oh Sleeper fame. Their first album will follow in the summer.

They’re getting on with their careers while AILD frontman Tim Lambesis waits to hear how much jail time he’ll serve for attempting to have a hitman murder his wife.

Earlier this month a statement appeared on the AILD website which appeared to suggest the band might have a future once Lambesis’ fate was known.

But Mancino, Sgrosso, Hipa and Gilbert spoke out the following day, saying the report had been released without consultation and it was purely the singer’s point of view.

Lambesis was arrested in May last year after trying to hire an undercover police officer to kill his wife. He pled guilty at trial in February and he’ll be sentenced next month.

Wovenwar: All Rise clip