Artist Chioreanu sets up club fire fundraiser

Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu has released an album entitled The Quest For A Morning Star to help raise funds to cover medical bills and funeral expenses for victims of the Bucharest club fire tragedy.

The blaze ripped through the Colectiv Club in Romania late last month during the band Goodbye To Gravity’s set, claiming the lives of bassist Alex Pascu, drummer Bodgan Enache and guitarists Vlad Telea and Mihal Alexandru. Vocalist Andrei Galut remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Three more people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 54, while dozens more remain in hospital.

Chioreanu – known for his work with At The Gates, Arch Enemy and Napalm Death – has gathered tracks he’s composed and used during his art exhibitions and is selling the compilation via Bandcamp. All proceeds will be donated to those affected by the fire.

The artist says: “For our small community of music fans, this has been beyond terrible. The loss and impact is almost too big to comprehend at the moment.

“I want to thank all the great musicians who have taken part in these soundtracks for their immediate response and support in making this compilation possible and available for fundraising.

“The love and support that’s out there in the international metal scene is unbelievable. I want to thank everybody who has helped out, from the bottom of my heart.”

Venue owner Alin Anastasescu and two associates were arrested and charged with homicide on November 2. Romanian prime minister Victor Ponta and his government resigned as a result of public reaction to the tragedy.

