Art Of Anarchy sue vocalist Scott Stapp for $1.2 million

Art Of Anarchy founding members Jon and Vince Votta are reported to be suing their vocalist Scott Stapp for $1.2 million.

Staten Island Live reports that legal papers were recently filed at the Supreme Court, St. George, by Vice Inc, who count the Votta brothers as chief executive officer and principal executive officer of the company.

The website says that their legal case alleges that Stapp failed to tour with Art Of Anarchy, didn’t take part in photo shoots or promo videos and failed to attend publicity events to promote their second album The Madness, which his contract required.

The complaint reads: “Despite Vice’s repeated and specific directions to Stapp, and Vice’s entreaties for his cooperation, Stapp repeatedly and continually shirked his contractual obligations.”

Vice Inc claim that Stapp’s alleged contract breach led to them losing a record deal and that although he was free to play solo shows, his 18 dates with the band compared unfavourably to his 80 solo appearances.

The complaint continues: “If Stapp had dedicated himself to Art Of Anarchy with the same fervour that he dedicated to his solo career, Art Of Anarchy would have had a successful concert tour and its record contract would not have been terminated.”

Stapp joined Art Of Anarchy in 2016, replacing the late Scott Weiland who appeared on the supergroup’s self-titled 2015 debut album.

