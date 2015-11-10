Armored Saint in Debauchery video

Armored Saint have released a video for their track An Exercise In Debauchery.

It’s taken from the band’s seventh album Win Hands Down, released earlier this year via Metal Blade.

Frontman John Bush says: “I’m so happy with the way this video turned out. The song has a heavy subject matter and the video complements it perfectly. There’s also a feeling of campiness, which makes the viewer fade in and out of being uncomfortable and having a chuckle.

“The actors did a great job and personal props to my neighbour Sharon, who let it all out as the police officer. Oh, yeah, the band looks badass as well. Debauchery indeed.”

The promo was directed by Brian Cox, who adds: “This was by far the most challenging music video I have ever produced – everything from the direction of the video down to the post-production editing techniques. It pushed my boundaries in every way possible, which is why this one has has landed a spot as my personal favourite video to date.”

The band have a number of tour dates lined up for this year, before they play the Monsters Of Rock Cruise which launches from Miami on February 22 next year.

Nov 14: Corona M15, CA

Dec 01: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

Dec 02: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Waterkant X-Mas Bash, Germany

Dec 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Germany