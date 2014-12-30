Aristocrats tease live set

Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann appear in a preview clip of their upcoming Culture Clash Live CD/DVD set.

It was recorded at multiple locations during their recent Culture Clash world tour. The title is released on January 20 and it’s available for pre-order now. A second title, Secret Show: Live In Osaka, will also be launched next month.

Govan recently said: “Every time we play a song live, it seems to evolve slightly. However hard we try to capture definitive versions in the studio, the true nature of any composition reveals itself during the subsequent touring process.”

The trio are preparing to record their third album, which will follow a run of shows in which they’ll trial the music to be tracked, next month.

Culture Clash CD tracklist

Sweaty Knockers (Whittier, CA, USA) Ohhhh Noooo (Whittier, CA, USA) Get It Like That (Whittier, CA, USA) Culture Clash (Whittier, CA, USA) Gaping Head Wound (Whittier, CA) Louisville Stomp (Manchester, UK) Desert Tornado (Bangkok, Thailand) Living The Dream (Zoetermeer, NL)

Culture Clash DVD tracklist