Are Papa Roach working on album no.10?

It looks as if Papa Roach are back in the studio and working on what will be their 10th album.

The band posted an image of a white board across their social media platforms, suggesting that they’ve completed pre-production and drums for what could be the follow-up to 2017’s Crooked Teeth.

Papa Roach have some downtime before they head back out on the road from next month, where they have dates planned in the US and Europe, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 25 and 26.

Watch this space.

In May, frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about his 2017 vocal cord surgery which forced the band to pull the plug on a handful of live shows, adding: “I've learned a lot about myself and my emotions, but also a lot about my voice and the importance of being able to live a life to support my career.”

Find a list of Papa Roach’s 2018 tour dates below.

Papa Roach 2018 tour dates

Aug 10: Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds

Aug 11: Stateliness hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 13:Des Moines Iowa State Fair Grandstand, IA

Aug 17: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 18: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 21: Sered In Castle, Slovakia

Aug 22: Olomouc Korunni Pevnustka, Czech Republic

Aug 24: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 05: Richmond The national, VA

Oct 06: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Oct 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 09: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 12: Mexico City Open Air Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Oct 13: Puebla Cholula Pueblo Magico, Mexico

Oct 16: Austin ACL Live, TX

Oct 17: Lubbock Lonestar Events Center Pavilion, TX

Oct 20: El Paso Speaking Rock, TX