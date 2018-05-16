Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix recalls “terrifying” vocal cord ordeal

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has spoken about his 2017 vocal cord surgery.

The band had to pull the plug on three US shows in August last year after Shaddix was forced to undergo an emergency operation.

And in a new interview with Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR, the singer admits he was terrified that his voice wouldn’t recover.

He says (via Blabbermouth): “In the recovery process, you don't speak. I didn't speak for two weeks before the surgery, because I tried to get the swelling to go down.

“It didn't go down, so I had to get surgery, so it was three more weeks of no speaking – that was intense.

“But in the recovery process, you try everything to avoid heartburn. So I cut out coffee, tomatoes — all those things that gave me heartburn. Now it's just a matter of just living more of a disciplined life as far as the food I eat.

“I don't drink alcohol, so that's not an issue to me. I'm just taking care of myself.”

He describes the process as “terrifying” and adds: “You just don't know if your voice is going to show up again. But luckily, I had one of the best surgeons in the business. She did Steven Tyler's, Adele's and Meghan Trainor's surgery.

“I've learned a lot about myself and my emotions, but also a lot about my voice and the importance of being able to live a life to support my career.”

Papa Roach will head back out on the road in August, a run of shows that also includes an appearance at the UK’s Reading And Leeds festivals.