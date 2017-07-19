Guns N’ Roses plan Appetite For Destruction show

UPDATE: Guns N’ Roses will play at New York’s Apollo Theatre on July 20 at an invitation-only show that will air exclusively on SiriusXM’s Howard 101.

Guns N’ Roses are planning a special show to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album Appetite For Destruction.

Posters have been spotted at New York’s Times Square and outside the city’s Apollo Theatre showing the classic GNR skull cross with #Appetite30th running along the bottom.

Friday, July 21, will mark the album’s anniversary – with the band now confirmed to be playing the night before at the New York venue.

Guns N’ Roses have just wrapped up the European leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour, with their next live date scheduled for July 27 when they’ll play at The Dome in St Louis.

Appetite For Destruction catapulted Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler into the limelight and spawned classic tracks including Welcome To The Jungle, Paradise City, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Rocket Queen, and Mr Brownstone.

It was revealed earlier this week that Guns N’ Roses were the top earners in rock in 2016, with revenues from sales, streaming, publishing and touring adding up to a total of $42.3 million.

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sep 26: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 29: Estadio Monumental Santiago, Chile

Oct 01: Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, La Plata, Argentina

Oct 08: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 11: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 15: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 22: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct 26: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Oct 29: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nov 02: Little Caesers Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov 06: United Center, Chicago, IL

Nov 10: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nov 14: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov 17: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 21: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov 24: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 25: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

