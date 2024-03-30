Are cigars affecting James Hetfield's voice? Not according to the Metallica man, who says he hasn't sounded this good in a long time

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says he doesn't believe his love of cigars is having an impact on the quality of his singing voice.

The singer and guitarist is known for sparking up backstage before shows and he is even part of a "cigar fellowship" where he gathers with friends every week to smoke.

He even launched his own cigar in 2022, the Blackened M81, and later followed that up with a second cigar – the S84 Shade to Black.

On a recent episode of The Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield is asked if cigars are causing any problems for his voice,

He says: "There's a lot of people around me that are concerned about that and the health and what not. It has not affected it that I know of.

"I feel that I am kind of singing the best that I have in a long time and I am doing my best, and I get to enjoy that as well, so we'll see.

"I see the joy that it brings me and the fellowship. We have a cigar fellowship back home and we get together every Thursday and have a puff and just get real with each other you know, check in with each other.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are a few guys in the area that are not real social and we get together once a week and that's it. They are looking forward to that day of the week, which I enjoy.

"It's an unwind, it's kind of a meditation. It's a guy thing."

Metallica have a string of tour dates still to come on their world tour in support of latest album, 72 Seasons,

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico