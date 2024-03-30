Are cigars affecting James Hetfield's voice? Not according to the Metallica man, who says he hasn't sounded this good in a long time

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says he doesn't believe his love of cigars is having an impact on the quality of his singing voice.
The singer and guitarist is known for sparking up backstage before shows and he is even part of a "cigar fellowship" where he gathers with friends every week to smoke.
He even launched his own cigar in 2022, the Blackened M81, and later followed that up with a second cigar – the S84 Shade to Black.
On a recent episode of The Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield is asked if cigars are causing any problems for his voice,
He says: "There's a lot of people around me that are concerned about that and the health and what not. It has not affected it that I know of.
"I feel that I am kind of singing the best that I have in a long time and I am doing my best, and I get to enjoy that as well, so we'll see.
"I see the joy that it brings me and the fellowship. We have a cigar fellowship back home and we get together every Thursday and have a puff and just get real with each other you know, check in with each other.
"There are a few guys in the area that are not real social and we get together once a week and that's it. They are looking forward to that day of the week, which I enjoy.
"It's an unwind, it's kind of a meditation. It's a guy thing."
Metallica have a string of tour dates still to come on their world tour in support of latest album, 72 Seasons,
Metallica M72 world tour 2024 dates
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy
Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico