Metallica’s James Hetfield is selling cigars now

Metallica’s ongoing quest to reposition themselves as the middle-aged bon vivant’s metal band of choice continues with the news that James Hetfield is putting out his own brand of cigar.

The singer has teamed up with with cigar maker Jonathan Drew and Blackened Whiskey distiller Rob Dietrich to launch Blackened Cigars M81 by Drew Estate.

According to Cigar Aficionado magazine, who know all about these things, the handmade cigars are made in Nicaragua and come in four sizes, ranging from five inches by 50 ring gauge to seven inches by 50. Apparently, the wrapper is Mexican San Andrés, the binder is Connecticut broadleaf and the filler combines broadleaf grown in Nicaragua and Pennsylvania. Which sounds positively delightful.

“It is really a fun social thing for me, a fellowship, to have a few buddies sit around with a few sticks," says Hetfield between epic puffs on his stogie. "I love the maduro leaf and I'm super excited for everyone to try this."

The cigars will officially be launched at Cigar Aficionado’s Big Smoke Las Vegas on November 11 and 12 and will be available for regular people to buy in December, with a suggested retail price of between $9 and $11.

Metallica recently announced a special show in honour of Jonny Zazula, the Megaforce Records label founder who helped put Metallica on the map and who passed away earlier this year, and his wife Marsha, who died in 2021. The show will see the band playing a special 'early years' set this November in Hollywood, Florida.