Apparently you can sing multiple Paramore songs over the tune of Misery Business and it'll create a seamless emo mash-up

With the arrival of their sixth studio album This Is Why just over the horizon on February 10, following a cluster of new singles and news of huge tours, Paramore are gearing up for one monumentally busy year.

Unsurprisingly, we're all excited, and what better way to ready ourselves for their forthcoming offerings with a TikTok video that celebrates the songs that have made them the emo-pop royalty they are today?

Courtesy of Riot House (we're not sure if their name is a play on Paramore's 2007 second album Riot! or not), a new video has captured the attention of fans as they demonstrate a nifty trick involving the aforementioned tunes.

As it turns out, you can sing many songs by the Hayley Williams-fronted group over their divisive anthem Misery Business, and it'll sound...well, pretty damn good.



Of course, there's certainly some pitch alterations going on here, but nonetheless, it all fits nicely and is a perfect rendition of some of their greatest emo bangers (including All I Wanted, Pressure, CrushCrushCrush, Still Into You, Playing God and more) scrambled together to create the ultimate mash-up/medley.

Check it out below:

Last year, Paramore returned Misery Business to their setlist after retiring it from their live shows in 2018.

Misery Business was initially booted from the band's setlist due to its surrounding controversy which suggested that the track carried a "anti-feminist" message, specifically within the lyric: 'Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change'.

In 2020, Williams reaffirmed her decision to axe it from the band's live shows, after it was added to Spotify's Women Of Rock playlist. “I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity" she said at the time.

However on October 2, 2022, the frontwoman backtracked on her previous attitude and returned the track officially on the first night of their North American tour in Bakersfield, California.

Her intention to reintroduce the track was to do so in a way that was "positive". In a speech to the audience, she said at the concert: "Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for a little while, and I guess technically we did!

“But what we did not know was that just about five minutes after I got cancelled for saying the word ‘whore’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was ok. Make it make sense…

“I remember a time when we had a MySpace and we were still a really small band. We were really small. We hadn’t even put out this song and we had noticed that kids were calling themselves ‘Parawhores’. We were like, ‘Eugh, that’s weird!’ But I guess what I’m trying to say is, it’s a word, and if you’re cool you won’t call a woman a whore because that’s bullshit.

“We can all learn from ourselves, right? Just for the record, 90 per cent of you said whore tonight. That’s all I’m gonna say – I’m not gonna preach about it. I’m just gonna say thank you for being nostalgic about this because this is one of the coolest moments of our show and it’s very nice to feel like there’s a reason to bring it back that’s positive.”