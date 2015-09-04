Apocalyptica announce UK tour

Apocalyptica have announced a run of UK shows this November.

The six dates have been set up in support of the Finnish outfit’s eighth studio album Shadowmaker, which they streamed via through TeamRock ahead of its April launch.

The follow-up to 2010’s 7th Symphony was their first with former Scars On Broadway singer Franky Perez, after previously working with guest singers. Cellist Eicca Toppinen said: “I think we made a great choice – he really fits into the group. He fits like he’s been always around.”

Support will be provided by Vamps and tickets are available via MyTicket and Ticketmaster. They’ll tour Europe prior to their UK appearances.

Nov 24: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 25: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 26: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 27: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 28: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 29: Bristol O2 Academy