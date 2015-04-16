Exclusive: stream Apocalyptica's new album Shadowmaker

Finnish orchestral metal quintet Apocalyptica will release their new album ‘Shadowmaker’ on April 20 through Eleven Seven Music – but you can listen to it now exclusively through TeamRock.

The band, who’ve remained largely instrumental throughout their two-decade career, have welcomed Scars On Broadway’s Franky Perez into the fold as their vocalist for the 12-track collection.

Says cellist Eicca Toppinen: “We felt that there was serious magic in the way Franky sings and in [his] voice – it has a very unique character and is very recognisable.”

Find out for yourself, using the embedded YouTube playlist below.