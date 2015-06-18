Anti-Flag confirm October UK tour

Anti-Flag have announced a run of UK gigs in October.

The punk icons will be supported by Red City Radio, Trophy Eyes and The Homeless Gospel Choir for the jaunt, which kicks off in Nottingham on October 20. The date comes after the band’s appearance at the UK Vans Warped Tour show in London on October 18.

Anti-Flag released 10th album American Spring last month. It features guest appearances from Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Tim Armstrong of Rancid.

They described it as a reaction to the lack of action from the punk community against the current state of the world, saying: “It has been frustrating to see much punk rock music – and music in general – quiet in the face of so many atrocities that are taking place around the world. This record is not quiet. If you are disillusioned with the status quo, these songs are for you.”

Ahead of the October run, Anti-Flag are on a North American tour before a number of dates in Europe.

Oct 18: London Warped Tour

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 21: Birmingham The Institute

Oct 22: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 23: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 24: Glasgow Classic Grand

Oct 25: Manchester Sound Control