Anthrax’s Charlie Benante joins forces with Run-DMC for charity single

Last month, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante reunited with the band’s former vocalist John Bush for a lockdown version of Packaged Rebellion.

Now Benante has launched a video for a Run-DMC medley featuring DMC, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz and his former Anthrax bandmate and current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano.

The track has also been uploaded to Bandcamp, with money raised from sales going directly to Music Unites.

Benante explains: “I always wanted to do a medley of Run-DMC songs, so back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it.

“How can you do a Run-DMC medley without the King Of Rock, Darryl McDaniels DMC? I have been a Run-DMC fan from back when I first heard It's Like That/Sucker MCs. They had my attention immediately!

“It's no secret that our I'm The Man song was inspired by Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys. That's how much we loved them."

Benante adds: “I asked Ra Diaz once again because he has the groove and creativity to adapt to any song. I love how he placed a familiar line at the end of the song that just fit so well.

“I asked Rob Caggiano because I always loved his style. I love the way he attacks his guitar and plays the tastiest shit. He throws this great black metal riff in here that raises the tune to another level.

“We all came together to create this piece of music that makes us move. I hope it makes you move! Maybe it inspires you to make music, play your instrument, write lyrics."

Anthrax, meanwhile, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Persistence Of Time album on August 21 by releasing a remaster on 2CD/DVD and 4LP. The package will also feature revised cover art.