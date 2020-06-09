Anthrax announce plans to celebrate 30 years of Persistence Of Time

Anthrax have announced they’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fifth studio album Persistence Of Time by issuing a remaster later this year.

The 1990 album was the band’s last to feature frontman Joey Belladonna before his return to the fold for 2011’s Worship Music and features Anthrax’s cover of Joe Jackson’s Got The Time.

Persistence Of Time will be released on August 21 on 2CD/DVD and 4LP and feature revised cover art.

Anthrax say: “The 40-minute ‘guerilla-style’ DVD was shot when Anthrax was on tour with Iron Maiden in 1991 and features live footage of Charlie Benante taking over the drums for Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, as well as backstage and dressing room footage with members of both bands.

“The piece wraps with Benante, Frank Bello, and Scott Ian joining Iron Maiden on stage for the final song of the night, Sanctuary.”

Persistence Of Time 30th anniversary edition is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Anthrax: Persistence Of Time 30th anniversary

Later this year, Anthrax will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fifth studio album Persistence Of Time with a special release spread across 2CD and DVD.View Deal

Anthrax: Persistence Of Time 30th anniversary edition

CD1

1. Time

2. Blood

3. Keep It In The Family

4. In My World

5. Gridlock

6. Intro To Reality

7. Belly Of The Beast

8. Got The Time

9. H8 Red

10. One Man Stands

11. Discharge

12. I'm The Man (The Illest Version Ever)

13. Time

14. Got The Time

15. H8 Red

CD2

1. In My World

2. Discharge

3. Keep It In The Family

4. Blood

5. Intro To Reality/Belly Of The Beast

6. Gridlock

7. One Man Stands

8. Time

DVD

Behind the scenes on Persistence of Time Tour