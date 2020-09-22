Anthrax want to sell you Stop Spreading The Disease hand sanitiser

Given that 2020 has been an absolute nightmare for musicians, with touring off-limits, we would never begrudge any artist the opportunity to explore alternative revenue streams.



Hats off then to Anthrax, who will soon be bringing their own bespoke hand sanitiser to the global market, as revealed by drummer Charlie Benante.

“Stop spreading the disease hand sanitiser coming soon,” Benante posted on Instagram, including a selfie displaying the bottle, which features a subtle twist on the New Yorkers’ Spreading The Disease album cover art.

Stop spreading the disease #handsanitizer coming soon @anthrax #covid_19 #stayhealthy #clean @globalmerchservices Charlie Benante A photo posted by @charbenante on Sep 21, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

Musicians have become increasingly vocal in sharing their thoughts on the global coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, with Van Morrison, Noel Gallagher, Corey Taylor and Ian Brown among those sharing their views.