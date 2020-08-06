Corey Taylor: Stop whining and put your god damn mask on

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has sent a message to people who refuse to wear a mask when shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic – and he didn’t pull any punches.

Taylor was a guest on Triple M Rock Interviews when he was asked if, as one of the world’s most famous mask-wearers, he had a message to those who are not following the rules in Victoria, Australia. The state recently declared a state of disaster after a surge of new infections.

Taylor replied: “Yeah, stop whining and put your god damn mask on. This isn’t an isolated incident. My country’s loaded with these dumbasses that think it is some sort of political standpoint or some sort of partisan garbage.

“And I’m just like, ‘Are you serious?’ Just because you haven’t had anyone in your life affected by it doesn’t mean that it’s not a real thing.”

He added: “I once had to wear a full head mask for eight hours while doing Slipknot press. Eight hours straight – didn’t take it off, but these people are going to bitch and moan about wearing it for 10 minutes at the market? Get over yourselves.”

Taylor is preparing to release his debut solo album CMFT on October 2 through Roadrunner Records. Announcing the record, Taylor released two new singles Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped which features rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

And earlier this week in an interview with Kaaos TV, the vocalist revealed he had enough material for “three or four” more solo albums.

He also hinted that once Slipknot’s rescheduled touring cycle wraps up in 2021, he could record his second solo album and then “tour two albums instead of just one.”