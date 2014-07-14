Anthrax, The Misfits and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Phil and Alex are taking breather for the next two weeks as they think they deserve a holiday, so Steve Harris is taking over! Here's what's in store...

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be jamming out to killer tunes from Anthrax, Rob Zombie, The Misfits and Down. And who remembers when Motörhead collaborated with Ice T? We’ll be playing that too!

And as you’re no doubt aware, festival season is nowhere near over. Next month the God Of Fuck, Marilyn Manson, is coming to the UK to headline Alt-Fest. But is the Antichrist Superstar still relevant to metal in 2014? And what would you want to hear him play?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.